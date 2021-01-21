Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares makes up approximately 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of SPDR Gold MiniShares worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 314,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 241,751 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares by 1,285.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 26,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 24,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $18.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,381. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

