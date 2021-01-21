Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.78. The company had a trading volume of 89,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.32. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $149.80.

