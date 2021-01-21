Hudson Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,631 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,426,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,414,000 after buying an additional 57,208 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,531,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,490,000 after buying an additional 313,275 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 989,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,287,000 after buying an additional 42,661 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 539,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,689,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $131.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,194. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.20 and a 200 day moving average of $118.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.