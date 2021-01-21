Hudson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 16,670 shares during the period. HP accounts for about 1.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in HP by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,009,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $488,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,307 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in HP by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 103,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in HP by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 110,888 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its stake in HP by 2.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in HP by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HPQ traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $25.02. 18,685 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,415. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Claire Bramley sold 19,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $453,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

