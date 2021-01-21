Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 4,492 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,607 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,492 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PHM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $49.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays raised shares of PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $207,450.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

