Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.16

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.16 and traded as low as $1.09. Hudson Technologies shares last traded at $1.09, with a volume of 525,740 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.25 million, a PE ratio of -4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In related news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,599 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Hudson Technologies worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

