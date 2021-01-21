Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Trading 10.1% Higher

Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) traded up 10.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.28 and last traded at $1.20. 1,353,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 552,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Vincent P. Abbatecola sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $90,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,832.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Technologies stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 189.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.17% of Hudson Technologies worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

