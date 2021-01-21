Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) Given a €25.50 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) has been given a €25.50 ($30.00) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Independent Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €27.30 ($32.12).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €28.09 ($33.05) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.31. Hugo Boss AG has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.92.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

