Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) fell 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.19 and last traded at $6.50. 104,649 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 164% from the average session volume of 39,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $337.47 million and a PE ratio of 650.65.

Get Huize alerts:

Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.32 million during the quarter. Huize had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.15%.

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Huize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.