Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 28.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,056,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,293 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Humana by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the third quarter worth about $1,583,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Humana by 1.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,866,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM traded up $5.78 on Thursday, hitting $417.12. 3,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,452. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $408.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.34. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.25 and a 1 year high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Humana from $473.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.55.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total transaction of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.