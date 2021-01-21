Humaniq (HMQ) Trading Down 22.6% This Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 31% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Humaniq token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Humaniq has a total market cap of $862,786.29 and $34,901.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00062683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $179.00 or 0.00578364 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00042902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.54 or 0.03875827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00014130 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00016637 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

