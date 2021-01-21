HUNT (HUNT) Trading 32.5% Higher This Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. HUNT has a market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $86.14 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUNT has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0980 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00051368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00126145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00289301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00068486 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

HUNT Token Trading

