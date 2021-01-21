Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR) Shares Gap Up to $2.50

Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) (LON:HUR) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.50, but opened at $2.75. Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 5,012,468 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £51.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.87.

Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) Company Profile (LON:HUR)

Hurricane Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, appraises, and develops oil from fractured basement reservoirs. The company has a portfolio of contiguous offshore licenses on the United Kingdom Continental Shelf, West of Shetland. Its producing oil fields include Clair, Foinaven, and Schiehallion; licenses focuses on the Rona Ridge, a major NE-SW trending basement; and assets comprise Lancaster, Whirlwind, Lincoln, Halifax, and Warwick.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurricane Energy plc (HUR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.