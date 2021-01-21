Hush Market Cap Reaches $147,043.01 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Hush has traded down 45.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a market cap of $147,043.01 and approximately $24,908.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.08 or 0.00270657 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00088781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00032478 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000668 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hush is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hush Coin Trading

Hush can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.