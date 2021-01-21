Hush Tops One Day Trading Volume of $66,778.00 (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Hush has a market cap of $198,276.00 and approximately $66,778.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hush has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0190 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00278521 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00090134 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00034178 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000652 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

Buying and Selling Hush

Hush can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

