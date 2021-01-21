HWG Holdings LP Acquires 5,665 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

HWG Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.7% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,626,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $246.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,142. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $117.87 and a 52 week high of $246.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.19.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

