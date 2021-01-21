HWG Holdings LP Has $2.20 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for approximately 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 411.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $8.34 on Thursday, reaching $578.00. The company had a trading volume of 183,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,447,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.50 and its 200 day moving average is $502.77. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $290.25 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $525.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.00.

In other news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

