HWG Holdings LP Invests $2.34 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,009 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. PayPal accounts for 1.2% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,785,176. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.47 and its 200 day moving average is $202.03. The company has a market cap of $289.67 billion, a PE ratio of 92.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.97.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.11, for a total transaction of $4,827,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,145,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

