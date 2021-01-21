HWG Holdings LP Purchases 3,143 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HWG Holdings LP lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6,984.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.1% of HWG Holdings LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 122.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,946 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,459,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 1,230.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 337.5% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 78,750 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,784,000 after acquiring an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in Tesla by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $1.80 on Thursday, reaching $848.65. 222,917 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,686,961. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $884.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $707.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $473.15. The company has a market cap of $804.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,707.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.99, for a total transaction of $4,999,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,393 shares of company stock valued at $99,974,756 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.36.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

