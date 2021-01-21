HWG Holdings LP Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,647 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 1.6% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Unified Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 9,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,293,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,366,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,626,833. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $362.93. 17,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,758,584. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.75. The firm has a market cap of $160.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

