HYCON Trading Down 35% Over Last Week (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HYCON has traded 35% lower against the U.S. dollar. HYCON has a market capitalization of $2.81 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00070303 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. HYCON’s total supply is 3,017,196,855 coins and its circulating supply is 2,303,222,333 coins. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

HYCON Coin Trading

HYCON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

