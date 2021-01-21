Hydro Protocol (HOT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $873,935.00

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 11.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 39.8% higher against the US dollar. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $3.79 million and $873,935.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00061491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.03 or 0.00518292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00041408 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,199.97 or 0.03814803 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016562 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Token Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

Hydro Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

