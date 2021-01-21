Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Up 5.4%

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.15 and last traded at $17.53. 8,019,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 5,274,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HYLN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.36). On average, analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hyliion stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 178,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Hyliion at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

