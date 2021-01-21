HyperExchange Price Tops $0.0087 on Major Exchanges (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 21st. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $516,620.26 and $307.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00050548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00125477 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00075069 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00279420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00067612 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

