HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Shares Gap Down to $8.02

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.02, but opened at $7.34. HyreCar shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 5,076 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on HYRE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.35 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get HyreCar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $127.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.49% and a negative return on equity of 481.90%. On average, analysts expect that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HyreCar in the second quarter worth $32,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the third quarter worth $120,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HyreCar during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in HyreCar by 400.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 55,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.