Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $45.56

Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.56 and traded as high as $57.00. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $54.75, with a volume of 39,591 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64.

About Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)

Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts worldwide. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the i30 N, Veloster, Accent, Sonata, i30, Azera, Sonata Turbo, i40, i40 Sedan, Elantra, Elantra Sport, Accent 5DR, ix20, i20, i20 Coupe, Elite i20, Xcent, i10, Grand i10, and Eon names.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.