i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) (LON:INX) Shares Down 1.8%

Shares of i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) (LON:INX) dropped 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.41 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 51,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 316,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.60 ($0.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 million and a PE ratio of -0.81.

About i-nexus Global plc (INX.L) (LON:INX)

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides i-nexus Strategy Execution Software, an enterprise-ready software that helps organizations to prioritize, align, and manage the initiatives needed to meet strategic goals.

