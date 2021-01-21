IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 35,797 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.81 million and a PE ratio of -6.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (IB.V) (CVE:IB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.90 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

