iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of IBIO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 116,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,812,346. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 16.84 and a quick ratio of 16.67.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter. iBio had a negative net margin of 1,005.62% and a negative return on equity of 55.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iBio by 591.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iBio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iBio by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iBio by 37.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iBio in the third quarter worth $65,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.

