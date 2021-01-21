iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.10) on shares of iBio in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.
Shares of IBIO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 116,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,812,346. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 16.84 and a quick ratio of 16.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iBio by 591.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 10,654 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of iBio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iBio by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iBio by 37.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iBio in the third quarter worth $65,000. 8.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iBio Company Profile
iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and related conditions.
See Also: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for iBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.