Iconic Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $11,025.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $11,025.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 18% against the dollar. One Iconic Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00051368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00126145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.00289301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072658 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00068486 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,978,073 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,178,073 tokens. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Token Trading

Iconic Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

