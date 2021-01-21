Idea Chain Coin Market Cap Reaches $154.19 Million (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (CURRENCY:ICH) traded 46.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Idea Chain Coin token can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00009401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Idea Chain Coin has a total market cap of $154.19 million and $504,483.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 27.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00051053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00126159 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00075613 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00284554 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00067395 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Token Profile

Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 55,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,252,304 tokens. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com

Idea Chain Coin Token Trading

Idea Chain Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idea Chain Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idea Chain Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idea Chain Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

