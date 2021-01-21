IDEX (IDEX) Market Cap Tops $18.79 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. IDEX has a total market cap of $18.79 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, IDEX has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0333 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.85 or 0.00540881 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005964 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00042251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.08 or 0.03961995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

