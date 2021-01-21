IDEX Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. IDEX has a market capitalization of $17.99 million and $1.78 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0319 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IDEX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.77 or 0.00556685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00041431 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.00 or 0.03842196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017130 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 564,070,518 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

IDEX Coin Trading

IDEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.