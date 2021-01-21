Idle Hits 24 Hour Volume of $127,209.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Idle has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. Idle has a market cap of $4.72 million and approximately $127,209.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can now be bought for about $5.42 or 0.00017713 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00052074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00126104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00292022 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00071500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00072728 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 869,235 tokens. The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

Idle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

