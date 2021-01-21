IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Announces Dividend of GBX 12.96

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

IGG stock opened at GBX 878 ($11.47) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 860.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 806.59. IG Group Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 534.22 ($6.98) and a one year high of GBX 919.50 ($12.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Get IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) alerts:

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 833 ($10.88).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.