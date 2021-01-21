IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) (LON:IGG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as GBX 919.50 ($12.01) and last traded at GBX 890.60 ($11.64), with a volume of 264638 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 881 ($11.51).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.26%.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 833 ($10.88).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 860.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 806.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

