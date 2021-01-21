IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Down to $24.30

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.30, but opened at $23.00. IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 263,925 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 13.31. The company has a market cap of £31.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) Company Profile (LON:IGAS)

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

