IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.07

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.07 and traded as high as $35.42. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) shares last traded at $35.36, with a volume of 160,991 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.50 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$35.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.07.

IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$790.62 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.5599998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.77%.

About IGM Financial Inc. (IGM.TO) (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

