IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IGIFF shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. CIBC began coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

Shares of IGIFF opened at $27.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $25.21. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $14.48 and a 12-month high of $30.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $1.7245 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.