IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to report sales of $1.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. IHS Markit posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover IHS Markit.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $88.97. 16,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,358. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,759 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 11,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $1,009,450.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,529,559.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in IHS Markit by 15.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in IHS Markit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHS Markit (INFO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.