Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Sells $1,529,920.00 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $1.33 on Thursday, reaching $404.87. 1,069,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,158. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.32 and a 200-day moving average of $343.52. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $407.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

