Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) (LON:IGE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.95. Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 2,397,377 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of £4.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.40.

Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) Company Profile (LON:IGE)

Image Scan Holdings plc manufactures and sells portable X-ray systems for security and counter terrorism applications worldwide. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, FlatScan2-15, and FlatScan-Lite X-ray systems; mail screening products, including Mailscan2 Cabinet systems used for screening mail, parcels, and small packages and Axis Conveyor systems used for scanning hand baggage in non-aviation environments; conveyor systems comprises AXIS-64, a system for screening mail and packages and AXIS-3D that offers real-time 3D X-ray images; and vehicle screening systems which includes SVXi, ThreatScan, and latScan portable X-ray systems.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan Holdings plc (IGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.