imbrex (REX) One Day Volume Hits $6,984.00

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One imbrex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. imbrex has a total market capitalization of $153,489.82 and approximately $6,984.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, imbrex has traded down 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About imbrex

REX is a token. Its launch date was August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 tokens. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

Buying and Selling imbrex

imbrex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

