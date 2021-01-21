IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IMIAY. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of IMI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

IMIAY stock remained flat at $$35.73 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.35. IMI has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $35.73.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

