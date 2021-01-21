IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,321.00

IMI plc (IMI.L) (LON:IMI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,321 ($17.26) and last traded at GBX 1,296 ($16.93), with a volume of 32645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,267 ($16.55).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,160 ($15.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of IMI plc (IMI.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,500 ($19.60) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,108.57 ($14.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,208.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,098.39.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

