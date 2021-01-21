IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) (LON:IMO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $573.58

IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) (LON:IMO) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $573.58 and traded as high as $596.00. IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) shares last traded at $596.00, with a volume of 89,986 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £487.06 million and a PE ratio of 124.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 573.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 432.91.

IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) Company Profile (LON:IMO)

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions that enables enterprises automate digital customer communications and interactions. The company offers IMIbot.ai, a modular AI platform for the end-to-end delivery of automated conversational experiences across the customer lifecycle; IMIchat, a cloud application that consolidates digital, mobile, and social customer service channels to a single agent desktop; IMIcampaign, a cloud campaign management application designed for multi-channel communication; IMIconnect, an enterprise cloud communications platform; and MIsocial that enhances live programming with audience content.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMImobile PLC (IMO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.