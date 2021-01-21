Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP) Shares Up 0.1%

Impact Shares NAACP Minority Empowerment ETF (NYSEARCA:NACP)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.83 and last traded at $29.59. 3,706 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.55.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66.

