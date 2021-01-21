Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.55

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.55 and traded as high as $5.11. Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 40,811 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of C$627.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.55.

Imperial Metals Co. (III.TO) (TSE:III) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$38.16 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine; and 100% interest in the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

