Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) PT Raised to $110.00

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on NARI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $103.05 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $103.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inari Medical will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.68, for a total transaction of $870,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,784,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 1,500 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,890,143 shares of company stock worth $136,762,265.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $24,693,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at about $267,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

