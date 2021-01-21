Incent Trading 13,375.5% Higher This Week (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. Incent has a total market cap of $7.35 million and $1,608.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Incent token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Incent has traded 13,375.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00050599 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00125394 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00072874 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00280373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00067705 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s launch date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,426 tokens. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

